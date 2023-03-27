Royal Expert Claims William And Kate Have A Plan To Avoid Prince Louis Feeling Like A 'Spare' At Coronation

With every day that passes, we're inching closer to King Charles III's coronation, which means that all of the details have been considered, including what role each of the royals in attendance will play. Given that the British rule follows a very specific lineage — and that William, Prince of Wales, has moved up in the line for succession — he'll be particularly visible during the coronation. Per the Mirror, William will take part in a tradition that finds him kneeling before his father and then kissing him on his right cheek. Previously, this sacred rite was done by all the royal dukes, but given the more modern, smaller scale coronation Charles seeks to have, it will now be performed solely by William.

As the Telegraph shared back in October 2022, by the time of its completion, William will have had a pivotal role in Charles' slimmed down coronation plans, both publicly and behind the scenes. "[William] is taking a keen interest in the ceremony and how it reflects modern Britain," a source told the outlet, with William helping to eradicate those elements of the coronation that feel "archaic," "feudal," and "imperial." Prince George (William's eldest son who's now second-in-line to the throne) is expected to make an appearance in the coronation proceedings, but William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are treading carefully to ensure no one feels left out.