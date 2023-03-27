Prince Harry Returns To The UK For Court Appearance, But Royal Family Reunion Is Unlikely

Prince Harry is no stranger to taking legal action. In June 2022, Newsweek reported that Harry and Megan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were on the cusp of filing their 10th lawsuit in less than 5 years. While one of Harry's legal cases involves his struggle with obtaining security during trips to the U.K., the majority of his lawsuits involve tabloid media.

In his memoir, "Spare," Harry discussed his strong feelings about British media, along with his belief that in their quest to obtain royal news, they played a role in the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana. In his Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," the duke also claimed that stress from British press coverage caused Meghan's miscarriage. At the time, Britain's Mail on Sunday had published a personal letter Meghan wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Currently, Harry has a few ongoing legal battles against the media. One, a libel case involving the Mail on Sunday, had a hearing on March 17. This case pertained to a specific published article which, according to the prince, falsely claimed he lied about his pending security case. While that case is awaiting a judge's decision, Harry also has more lawsuits that are waiting for their day in court, such as cases involving The Sun and the Daily Mirror. In addition, another case involving Associated Newspapers Limited had its hearing on March 27, and the duke made a special trip this time.