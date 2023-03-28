Prince Harry Points Fingers At The Royal Family During UK Court Appearance

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have had a complicated experience with the British legal system. Since 2019, the pair have been involved in 10 lawsuits, with many of them centered around their privacy and safety in the United Kingdom. The number of lawsuits the couple has been in is shocking, but many of them have ended in the Sussexes' favor.

This week, Harry returned to the United Kingdom to make yet another appearance in court. The duke took the stand to give his testimony regarding the alleged hacking of his phone lines by Associated Newspapers Ltd., the media group behind the famous British tabloid, The Daily Mail. He is not the only big name taking the company to court, celebrities like Elton John have also filed cases against the corporation.

During Harry's appearance in court, he made a shocking claim against the royal family and their role in the phone hacking case.