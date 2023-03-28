How The Royal Family Plans To Honor Queen Elizabeth This Easter

Easter is a major holiday for the royal family, but it likely won't be the same since the passing of their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Prior to the queen's passing, the royal family had plenty of traditions to keep up, year in and year out. While these proceedings are not as grand as their Christmas celebrations, it's hard to imagine what could compete with the traditions Queen Elizabeth planned every Christmas.

Per the royals' website, their Easter traditions typically kicked off the Thursday prior with Maundy Thursday, wherein the queen recognized those who had done good in their community. She'd hand out special coins, known as "Maundy money," to a number of people based on her age (95 men and 95 women in the last year of her life). And while the Maundy money does have monetary value, would you spend a coin given to you by a royal in a special ceremony?

Otherwise, according to Tatler, the royals spend their Easter attending church services, wearing the customary pastel apparel, enjoying an Easter egg hunt, sitting down for an Easter feast — and of course, eating too much chocolate. Though it turns out William, Prince of Wales, is the biggest consumer of the candy in the family, and not one of his and Catherine, Princess of Wales, three children, as revealed in a 2020 Zoom chat with the royal couple (via Instagram). And while this will be their first Easter without Queen Elizabeth, the family will still keep her close in their hearts.