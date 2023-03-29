John McCook And Katherine Kelly Lang Recall Their Favorite Storylines On The Bold And The Beautiful

Katherine Kelly Lang and John McCook have been staples of "The Bold and the Beautiful" since the very first episode premiered back in 1987. Many characters (and actors) have come and gone over the years, but Lang's Brooke Logan and McCook's Eric Forrester are still consistently in the middle of the soap's drama. While viewers don't see as much of Eric as they do Brooke when he does make appearances, they're important, and the storylines are hugely entertaining.

Brooke has always found herself in the thick of it, and her love triangle with Ridge Forrester (now Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (now Krista Allen) has generated numerous legendary moments. Even though the love triangle came to an end with Brooke and Taylor's big Ridge move, which featured them ending their romantic involvement for good, Brooke is still just as relevant as ever.

There's no shortage of Brooke and Eric moments on "Bold" and with so many decades worth of soapy scandals to choose from, it's hard to pinpoint what their best storylines were. However, even if it's difficult from a fan's perspective to recall which moments outweigh the others, Lang and McCook are speaking out and naming their favorite memories from their lengthy tenure on the show.