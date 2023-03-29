King Charles Reportedly Breaks With Tradition When It Comes To Planning His Own Coronation

King Charles III was four when he watched Queen Elizabeth's coronation, and over the last 70 years, he's had a lot of time to consider the details of his own ceremony. As for the general flow of the service, Buckingham Palace has stated, "The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and this year's Coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognizing the spirit of our times" (via The Telegraph). Aspects such as using Westminster Abbey as a venue and having the Archbishop of Canterbury preside over the ceremony have such a lengthy tradition that they are pretty much a given. However, there are plenty of other ways the King is making his coronation unique.

Compared to his mother's, Charles' coronation will be different, breaking tradition in several ways. For example, he is paring down the guest list from over eight thousand to two thousand and streamlining the length of the ceremony to one hour instead of three.

For Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation, the Coronation Committee and Coronation Executive Committee took on the job of planning the historic event while she focused on her new duties as queen. She named Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, chair of the Coronation Committee, where he championed the idea of televising the event. However, according to a royal expert, King Charles is taking a different approach to planning.