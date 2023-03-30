Brooklyn Rae Silzer's Surprise Appearance On General Hospital Leaves Fans Wanting More

"General Hospital" is well-known for its endearing characters, and when certain ones leave the show, fans hold out hope that they'll return again someday. Intelligence agents extraordinaire Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) have periodically left the show over the years. Their daughter Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) debuted on "GH" in 1985 when the actress was only 7 years old, and she's been beloved by the fans ever since. After a tumultuous roller coaster ride of dealing with various danger-filled scenarios, and even being presumed dead, Robin was reunited with her husband Dr. Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson), and their daughter Emma Drake-Scorpio (Brooklyn Rae Silzer). In 2016, the trio moved to California, but Robin and Emma have returned periodically for short visits, and the fans continue to hold out hope that the next return will be longer for both characters.

While Thompson has made a lateral move over to "The Young and the Restless" playing the character Billy Abbott, McCullough has moved away from acting to pursue a directing career. She's currently been working on not only directing "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," but also producing the show as well. Fans weren't happy when Silzer had to leave "GH," along with her parents, and the actress admitted that she was also sad when the end came.

But now, viewers are in for a treat that coincides with the sudser's 60th anniversary.