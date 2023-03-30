King Charles Is A Good Sport When Fan Offers Up A Not-Very-Royal Crown

King Charles III is on his first overseas royal tour as King, and he's starting his journey in Germany — a country where he and his family have deep connections. Initially, his first stop was going to be France, but his trip to Paris was canceled due to ongoing protests and safety concerns.

Besides official business, including giving a speech in German to the German Parliament, Charles also took time for a family reunion dinner with some German cousins during his visit. Even though his family name is Windsor, it was originally Saxe-Coburg-Gotha before his great-grandfather, George V, changed it during WWI. All told Charles is about half German, with German ancestors on both sides of his family.

Queen Elizabeth was a fan favorite in Germany, and Charles has been a frequent visitor, spending time in the country on 60 occasions. The country's excitement for the British monarchy continues, with Charles and Queen consort Camilla being greeted by throngs of cheering fans and well-wishers. One admired Charles' reputation as an environmental advocate. "The King was one of the first people ever talking about pollution and climate change and things like that," he told CNN, "I think maybe he's the right person for this moment to be King." Another fan offered the king a humorous present in honor of his visit — one that he declined with characteristic levity.