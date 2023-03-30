General Hospital Star William Lipton Clarifies His Status As Cameron

On "General Hospital," college student Cameron Webber (William Lipton) has only met with a handful of precarious circumstances in the dangerous city of Port Charles — in particular when he almost got his memories wiped by the evil cult leader, Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). But otherwise, he's dealt with the typical teen angst. As a young boy, Cam vied for the attention of Emma Drake-Scorpio (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) with Spencer Cassadine (then Nicholas Bechtel). Then in his teen years, he pined for Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) from afar, allowing her to deal with her dying boyfriend, Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt). It seemed like it took forever, but Joss and Cam eventually got together after Oscar's death.

However, when Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) distributed a video she took of Cam and Joss' first time, their relationship was severely strained. Joss soon found comfort in the arms of mobster Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), and even slept with him before she had a chance to properly break things off with Cam. The young man was devastated to learn that their relationship was suddenly over, and Lipton's performance in that scene as Cam attempted to calmly deal with the blow that had been dealt him garnered him the Performer of the Week honor from Soap Hub. The fans also stood up for Cameron over Josslyn's questionable move.

Cameron recently had a going away party, but the actor has clarified his "GH" status.