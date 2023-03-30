General Hospital Star William Lipton Clarifies His Status As Cameron
On "General Hospital," college student Cameron Webber (William Lipton) has only met with a handful of precarious circumstances in the dangerous city of Port Charles — in particular when he almost got his memories wiped by the evil cult leader, Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). But otherwise, he's dealt with the typical teen angst. As a young boy, Cam vied for the attention of Emma Drake-Scorpio (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) with Spencer Cassadine (then Nicholas Bechtel). Then in his teen years, he pined for Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) from afar, allowing her to deal with her dying boyfriend, Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt). It seemed like it took forever, but Joss and Cam eventually got together after Oscar's death.
However, when Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) distributed a video she took of Cam and Joss' first time, their relationship was severely strained. Joss soon found comfort in the arms of mobster Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), and even slept with him before she had a chance to properly break things off with Cam. The young man was devastated to learn that their relationship was suddenly over, and Lipton's performance in that scene as Cam attempted to calmly deal with the blow that had been dealt him garnered him the Performer of the Week honor from Soap Hub. The fans also stood up for Cameron over Josslyn's questionable move.
Cameron recently had a going away party, but the actor has clarified his "GH" status.
Lipton plans on returning to General Hospital
On March 15, a post on the "General Hospital" official Twitter page stated, "Cameron (Webber, William Lipton) isn't ready to say goodbye. How will his friends react when he fills them in on his big move to California?" The fan reaction was summed up with the response, "One of the few characters left on GH with integrity. Will miss his portrayal of Cameron as his interactions with others have always been powerful. Happy or sad he always delivers." Since then, Cam and his mother Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) had a tearful goodbye, and friends and family wished him well at his party.
Lipton explained to Soap Opera Digest that he'll return at the end of the school year. He's focusing on his studies in much the same way that former "GH" actress Sydney Mikayla (ex-Trina Robinson) did. When Mikayla left Trina behind, she shared thankful messages to her co-stars, and Lipton has done the same thing by telling SOD, "Working at GENERAL HOSPITAL has been such an important part of my life and while I'm not planning on leaving yet, I just want everyone to know how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing community." Because Cam and Esme recently had a heartfelt conversation, when he returns there's a potential relationship to be explored.
We wish William Lipton all the best luck for the future!