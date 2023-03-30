The Bold And The Beautiful's Thorsten Kaye On Who He Missed Most During Break From Playing Ridge

The character of Ridge Forrester has been a prominent fixture on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since the first episode in 1987. Ronn Moss originated the role, but after he departed the series in 2012, daytime television veteran Thorsten Kaye assumed the role. With Kaye at the helm, Ridge has been featured in a variety of significant storylines on the show, including the legendary love triangle between Ridge, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

In late 2022, Ridge's son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), devised a plot to permanently put a wedge between Brooke and Ridge by framing her for a CPS call. However, it backfired in Thomas' face, and after Taylor tearfully admitted to knowing what happened, Ridge was left torn between the two women. Unfortunately for Ridge, after decades of dealing with him flipping back and forth between them, they'd had enough of his antics. Instead, for the first time, Brooke and Taylor chose themselves, calling it quits and ending the cycle.

After being rejected by both women, Ridge took some time away from Los Angeles, leaving his family behind. Recently, his whereabouts have been revealed, and he's working behind the scenes to take down Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Although Ridge technically never left town, Kaye was off-screen for quite a while, and the actor's opening up about who he missed the most during his absence. It's not necessarily who viewers might think.