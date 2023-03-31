Melania Trump Is Reportedly Concerned About Barron Amid Donald's Legal Woes
Donald Trump became the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges on March 30, 2022. Though the indictment has been sealed from the public, Trump has been charged with more than 30 counts concerning business fraud by a Manhattan grand jury, per CNN. According to NBC News, the criminal investigation revolves around alleged hush-money payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in 2016.
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has "contacted Mr. Trump's attorney to coordinate his surrender" according to a spokesperson (via NBC News). Trump attorneys Susan Nicheles and Joe Tacopina released a statement in response: "President Trump has been indicted. He did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in Court." Trump released his own statement, calling the indictment "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."
While all eyes are on the former president and the ramifications of his historic indictment, the Trump family faces uncharted territory. Trump's wife, Melania, is reported to have strong feelings concerning the criminal legal proceedings.
Melania 'wants to protect' son Barron
Melania Trump has avoided the media spotlight since rumors about Donald Trump's possible criminal charges began to surface. In the wake of the former president's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, Melania has reportedly shared concerns for her family. Specifically, a source told Page Six that Melania "wants to protect [their son] Barron."
Amid Trump's legal battles, Melania has not been as social as usual, according to the same source: "Melania is lying very low." The former First Lady has not graced the usual Palm Beach social scene, a stark difference compared to her husband, who—besides Truth Social posts rallying for support and warning of destructive protests—has reportedly been acting like all is typical. "[Melania] hasn't been coming out for the dinners and events at Mar-a-Lago. [Donald] is acting like everything is normal, but she hasn't been social." Melania's priorities are apparently set on guarding Barron against the fallout of these legal woes.
Melania is 'a doting mother' to Barron
Sources close to the Trumps have noted Melania's close relationship with her son. One source said Melania "has always surrounded herself with family" and "is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him," People reported on March 28, before the grand jury indicted Trump. "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life," the source continued. "Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues, but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."
Barron, now 17, steered clear from public scrutiny while in the White House. While Barron's life in the White House significantly differed from the average teenager's, his family—especially Melania—kept him close. Melania paid attention to her son's dedication to sports, noting in a 2018 speech that he was "all into sports" and preferred them to social media. Melania pays close attention to her son, and this legal whirlwind seems to be intensifying that trait.
Melania is yet to make a public statement about her husband's indictment
These recent developments likely would not shirk Melania's motherly protective instinct. Though reporters spotted Melania and Donald Trump outside of their Mar-a-Lago home in Florida after the news of the indictment broke, the former First Lady has not made any public statements.
That does not mean all is well within Mar-a-Lago between the Trumps. Reports have indicated that Melania is not feeling "supportive" of Trump's criminal proceedings, per the Mercury News and People. "[Melania] doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight," a source told People. Just four months after Melania gave birth to Barron, Trump allegedly had a sexual affair with Stormy Daniels in 2006, the outlets report. "She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," the source told People.
While Melania has not made any scathing statements about Trump's alleged affair and the criminal charges he is now facing, her silence alone may say enough.
Melania and Barron are surrounded by her family at Mar-a-Lago
Timing for Trump's indictment appeared to disrupt an important family event: Barron's 17th birthday on March 20. We don't know exactly how the Trumps celebrated Barron's birthday while awaiting the grand jury, but a source close to the family speculated that the criminal proceedings probably didn't steal the spotlight from Barron within Mar-a-Lago. "They would not skip his birthday over legal issues," the source told People.
However, the source said that Melania's support system is mainly comprised of her side of the family. Her Slovenian parents live with the Trumps at Mar-a-Lago, per the Mercury News. People's sources alleged that, no matter what happens following Trump's indictment, Melania will likely be alright. "She has her son and other close family members. They are tribe-like and usually stick together. Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine. She is well taken care of."
Barron is a 'sweet boy' and close with his mother
Barron Trump, who is significantly younger than his other siblings, is reportedly close to his mother. He and his mother speak Melania's native language, Slovenian, together. Melania and Barron stay close to Melania's parents; with "The Art of Her Deal" (a book that follows Melania's life), author Mary Jordan noting their tight bonds. "There's a unit within the family unit, and it's Melania, her mother, her father, and Barron," Jordan told CBS News. "And they all speak Slovenian."
Barron has reportedly grown into his features, with a source telling People that Barron "is older now and handsome." Nonetheless, his family keeps him close. "Barron is a sweet boy who has a loving family around him," the source said. His mom is protective of him, but he is free around Mar-a-Lago. They are low-key with their socializing."
While it is unclear what will happen to Melania and Barron as these criminal proceedings play out, the two are sure to seek solace in each other.