Melania Trump Is Reportedly Concerned About Barron Amid Donald's Legal Woes

Donald Trump became the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges on March 30, 2022. Though the indictment has been sealed from the public, Trump has been charged with more than 30 counts concerning business fraud by a Manhattan grand jury, per CNN. According to NBC News, the criminal investigation revolves around alleged hush-money payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has "contacted Mr. Trump's attorney to coordinate his surrender" according to a spokesperson (via NBC News). Trump attorneys Susan Nicheles and Joe Tacopina released a statement in response: "President Trump has been indicted. He did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in Court." Trump released his own statement, calling the indictment "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

While all eyes are on the former president and the ramifications of his historic indictment, the Trump family faces uncharted territory. Trump's wife, Melania, is reported to have strong feelings concerning the criminal legal proceedings.