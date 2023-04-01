Crisis Expert Says Donald Trump Arrest Presents Rare Window Of Opportunity For Melania - Exclusive

By all accounts, Melania Trump has been spending her post-White House time just the way she likes it: out of the media spotlight and free to enjoy her personal pursuits. People recently spoke to insiders who say the former first lady socializes mainly with her own family and is primarily focused on being a good mom to teen son Barron. "Melania is leading her own life and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband," a source revealed.

Much as she may want to avoid it, however, Melania still knows some very bad things are being said about her husband at the moment. On March 30, 2023, former president Donald Trump was indicted on numerous charges related to money paid to gain the silence of Stormy Daniels. The adult film star alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006, and was paid $130,000 by his former lawyer to prevent the story from leaking during the 2016 presidential campaign. (Trump is accused of using campaign funds to reimburse the attorney.)

Older Trump sons Donald Jr. and Eric have blasted the indictment online. Even normally private daughter Ivanka issued a statement on Instagram, saying in part, "I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both." But Melania has yet to comment on her husband's historic criminal charges, which begs the question of whether she's pondering her options.