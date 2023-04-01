Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence On Her Father Donald's Historic Indictment

Donald Trump is officially the first president to be indicted on criminal charges, and it's safe to say that there's about to be quite a bit of fallout. Just hours after learning that he was being charged with business fraud after allegedly paying hush money to silence Stormy Daniels in the wake of an extramarital affair, Trump was seen at a party at Mar-a-Lago with his wife, Melania Trump. While the couple smiled and waved for cameras, it was clear that there's more going on behind the scenes.

Details regarding how Melania Trump reportedly feels about Donald's legal troubles are coming out, and it seems as though there's trouble in paradise –– or should we say "Mar-a-Lago." A source told People that Melania "wants to ignore [her husband's indictment] and hopes it will pass, but she doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight." This isn't a particularly good sign, especially considering the fact that Melania has already been notably absent from all but the first of Trump's 2024 campaign events.

While it's clear that these charges are just in the early stages of setting in, Trump will need his family to back him for both personal and political reasons. Luckily for him, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, has made a statement on Instagram regarding her father's circumstances.