Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence On Her Father Donald's Historic Indictment
Donald Trump is officially the first president to be indicted on criminal charges, and it's safe to say that there's about to be quite a bit of fallout. Just hours after learning that he was being charged with business fraud after allegedly paying hush money to silence Stormy Daniels in the wake of an extramarital affair, Trump was seen at a party at Mar-a-Lago with his wife, Melania Trump. While the couple smiled and waved for cameras, it was clear that there's more going on behind the scenes.
Details regarding how Melania Trump reportedly feels about Donald's legal troubles are coming out, and it seems as though there's trouble in paradise –– or should we say "Mar-a-Lago." A source told People that Melania "wants to ignore [her husband's indictment] and hopes it will pass, but she doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight." This isn't a particularly good sign, especially considering the fact that Melania has already been notably absent from all but the first of Trump's 2024 campaign events.
While it's clear that these charges are just in the early stages of setting in, Trump will need his family to back him for both personal and political reasons. Luckily for him, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, has made a statement on Instagram regarding her father's circumstances.
Ivanka Trump speaks out in support of her father
On March 31, Ivanka Trump spoke on the unfortunate goings-on with her father via a simple Instagram Story. The story showed an image with simple black text on a white background. It read, "I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern." While the message was clearly committed to not making too much of a statement, Ivanka made it obvious that she's supporting her dad.
While Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were close advisors for Donald Trump during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns for president, the pair has not been involved in his 2024 campaign. While this was a surprise to some and sparked rumors that the couple had backed out of their support for Donald, he insists that he told them not to get involved with his campaign in order to keep them out of the line of fire when, in his words, "the Fake & Corrupt News" inevitably become "too mean and nasty" (via Truth Social). In an interview with Fox News Digital, Ivanka shared, "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics." Regardless of why Ivanka and Kushner aren't involved in the current campaign, it's positive for Donald's sake that his daughter has spoken out and shared her support.