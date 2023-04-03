Are The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Ready For A Hope And Thomas Redux?

It's certainly an understatement to say that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has put Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) through the wringer. As his obsession with Hope grew, Thomas has worked hard to continually break up her relationship with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Not only did he use his son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to influence her, but he also made Hope believe she knocked him into a vat of acid, killing him — among several other misdeeds. His obsession even grew to the point that he believed a mannequin was Hope and it spoke to him. When he made everyone think that Hope's mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), had called child protective services on him, that was the last straw and he was ousted from the family company, Forrester Creations.

Thomas' skill as a fashion designer is unparalleled, and because he was let go, Hope's line, called Hope for the Future, was in danger of being dropped. As a result, at the behest of his sister Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood), Hope had no choice but to accept Thomas back into the company and work with him again. Yet, despite being wary of Thomas because he's hurt her so many times and continually claims he's changed after each incident — and despite husband Liam's protests against Thomas' return — Hope couldn't help but admit to Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) that she considered him "hot."

Unsurprisingly, the fans had strong opinions about this current team-up between Hope and Thomas.