King Charles Unveils His Coronation Invitation — And Gives Prince George Big Role

Time to watch your mailbox! On April 4, Buckingham Palace unveiled the official invitation to the coronation of King Charles III. The card "will be issued in due course to over 2,000 guests who will form the congregation in Westminster Abbey," as the royal website put it. The ceremony, which is due to take place on May 6, will be only the second coronation ever to be televised, and viewership is sure to top the 27 million households who watched Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, being crowned in 1953.

Not among the lucky invitees? At least you'll be in good company. Joe Biden won't be attending either, but that's not terribly unusual, considering no American president has ever opted to go to a British monarch's coronation. The invitation was beautifully illustrated by professional artist Andrew Jamieson, who specializes in manuscript illumination, i.e. creating handwritten books with colorful drawings similar to the elaborate style popular in the Middle Ages.

In contrast to the fancy artwork, the message on the invite is short and sweet: "The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla," the heading reads. "By Command of the King/the Earl Marshal is directed to invite [guest name] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2023." In keeping with Charles' commitment to the environment, the invite is being printed on recycled card stock. Just as exciting: The palace also revealed the king's entourage — which features a certain young up-and-coming royal.