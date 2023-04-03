Harry And Meghan's Coronation Status Still Up In The Air On RSVP Date

The coronation is a huge event, not just for the royal family, but for the country as a whole. According to TIME, royals from all over the world will travel to the United Kingdom to watch King Charles III be crowned king, along with other important politicians and heads of state. The event, while serious, is also a celebration, with music and even a day off on the following Monday for UK residents.

And while the coronation is a spectacle in itself, most people will be watching to see if they can spot Harry and Meghan. As of this writing, they have yet to RSVP, even though the window to do so has almost closed. It has been reported that they have asked for a few things before they can give an answer, per OK!. This includes including their children in the event, especially since it falls on their son, Archie's, birthday. They also want to stand next to the rest of the royal family on the balcony, an honor usually only extended to currently working royals. Because of these reasons, people believe they are taking their time saying yes to the event. If the couple does attend, it could be the start of a reconciliation between the royals, while their absence may be the end of their relationship. Either way, we will continue to wait with bated breath for their RSVP.