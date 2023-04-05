Evan Hofer Has A New Talent He Wants To Show Off On General Hospital

As Aristotle once said, "Nature abhors a vacuum," and one has existed on "General Hospital" since anti-hero and mafia enforcer Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) was seemingly killed in a cave-in on Cassadine Island. Jason didn't just do his boss' bidding, he also worked to protect his family and friends and often rode to the rescue of people in the nick of time, and everyone has been distraught since his death. However, Jason's boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) eventually recruited Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) who was eager to get into Sonny's business. While Dex has secretly been working for another boss to infiltrate Sonny's organization and take the crime lord down, he and Sonny have been bonding – especially when they saved each other's lives during a sniper attack.

While no one would ever argue that Jason could be replaced, Dex has been doing a good job of it. His military background has also given him limited medical skills, helping him save the life of Ava Jerome (Maura West) when she was attacked by the Hook killer, as well as attorney Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) who was also one of the murderer's victims. Dex even shot the Hook killer when Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) were attacked on the docks. Joss and Dex became an item since then, although fans remain divided over their forbidden romance.

Now that the Nurses' Ball is returning after a three-year hiatus, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) has asked Dex to perform.