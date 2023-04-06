Rose Hanbury's Son Will Have A Role In King Charles' Coronation, Even With Affair Rumors Swirling

If all the drama that's already plaguing the royal family in preparation for King Charles III's coronation isn't quite enough, it seems that there's more on the horizon. As more and more details for Charles' coronation are confirmed, one new development is raising a few eyebrows. None other than Rose Hanbury, the Duchess of Cholmondeley, may have a hand in the coronation ceremony. If you don't know who Rose Hanbury is, she's the woman linked to Prince William's cheating rumors. Suffice it to say, there's not much room for another scandal in a coronation already packed to the brim with skeletons in its closet.

Hanbury was previously a close friend of Kate Middleton, though the two have reportedly had a falling out. Hanbury, her husband, David Rocksavage, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, and their three children live a few miles away from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the two couples share social circles. The rumor mill has put two and two together in this story and alleged that Hanbury and Prince William may have had a bit of a sordid side to their seemingly cordial relationship. Yet, a recent development in coronation planning raises some serious questions.