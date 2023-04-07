The Exclusive Group That Will Appear On King Charles's Coronation Balcony

As King Charles' May 6 coronation day grows closer, more tantalizing details unfold. We now know what the invitation looks like (even if we're not getting one ourselves) and the formula for the oil with which he'll be anointed (olive oil from Israel, with orange blossom and several fragrant essential oils). Breaking with tradition, the king's coronation will be shorter than the three-hour extravaganza his mother enjoyed, featuring fewer guests and a dress code allowing Parliament members to don business attire rather than blinged-out robes. This all hints that Charles plans to keep his promise of a "slimmed-down monarchy" that's more relatable to the public.

One highly anticipated moment of the coronation day will be the first time the king and Queen Camilla appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. It's traditional for the monarch and their family members to gather there for major occasions such as weddings and the annual Trooping the Colour parade, and one of the few times the public gets to see the royals in one spot. Queen Elizabeth was well known for inviting all her children and grandchildren to join her, making for some fun photo ops (such as the time in 2022 when young Prince Louis covered his ears as the loud military jets flew by). But here, too, Charles is determined to send a message: Being a royal is more than just a birthright; it's a privilege that not everyone is entitled to.