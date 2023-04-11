Why General Hospital Fans Are Underwhelmed By Joss And Dex's Relationship Reveal

Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) has been feuding with his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), on "General Hospital." In fact, he hired Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) to infiltrate his dad's mafia organization and provide evidence to send him up the river. Although both Michael and Sonny separately forbade Dex from seeing Michael's sister and Sonny's former step-daughter Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), for her safety, the two couldn't resist each other. While Dex had some reservations about continuing his work for Michael, he and Joss agreed he should complete the mission because they were worried that if Sonny found out they'd been dating, he would have Dex killed.

As a result, they kept their affair secret, even though several people were already aware they were together — including Joss' mom, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). At the Nurses' Ball, the couple found what they thought was a private moment when Sonny happened upon them. The look of terror on their faces was apparent, and a non-plussed Sonny told Dex that what he did in his private life was his own business. He admitted to knowing the two were an item for months and asked Joss if Carly knew and what she thought. Joss stated that her mom did know and wasn't happy about it, but she felt Joss was an adult and could make her own decisions.

While fans had previously been divided over Joss and Dex's so-called "forbidden" romance, they recently weighed in about the rather anticlimactic reveal.