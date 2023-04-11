Why General Hospital Fans Are Underwhelmed By Joss And Dex's Relationship Reveal
Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) has been feuding with his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), on "General Hospital." In fact, he hired Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) to infiltrate his dad's mafia organization and provide evidence to send him up the river. Although both Michael and Sonny separately forbade Dex from seeing Michael's sister and Sonny's former step-daughter Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), for her safety, the two couldn't resist each other. While Dex had some reservations about continuing his work for Michael, he and Joss agreed he should complete the mission because they were worried that if Sonny found out they'd been dating, he would have Dex killed.
As a result, they kept their affair secret, even though several people were already aware they were together — including Joss' mom, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). At the Nurses' Ball, the couple found what they thought was a private moment when Sonny happened upon them. The look of terror on their faces was apparent, and a non-plussed Sonny told Dex that what he did in his private life was his own business. He admitted to knowing the two were an item for months and asked Joss if Carly knew and what she thought. Joss stated that her mom did know and wasn't happy about it, but she felt Joss was an adult and could make her own decisions.
While fans had previously been divided over Joss and Dex's so-called "forbidden" romance, they recently weighed in about the rather anticlimactic reveal.
Fans expected Sonny to react badly when he caught Joss and Dex together
A photo of Dex Heller being spoken to by Sonny Corinthos was posted on the official "General Hospital" Twitter, accompanied by, "Dex has some explaining to do. Which secrets does Sonny know about, and how long has he known?" One critical fan answered the question, posting, "The dumbest secret lovers storyline ever! Everyone knew. Lmao." Another unhappy fan responded, "This was the most underwhelming reveal ever. Where is the danger that we were threatened with, where??? Wasn't big, bad Sonny supposed to kill Dex? Oh, I forgot, Joss is not his [daughter], so he doesn't care."
Commenting on how frightened the couple looked when Sonny spoke to them, one fan remarked, "Joss and Dex both act so big and bad when [they] want to 'bring Sonny down,' but during this particular confrontation, they both looked like scared little kids." An observant viewer also noted, "I thought Spencer told Sonny already?" This was a reference to when Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) recently blurted out to Sonny that Joss and Cameron Webber (William Lipton) had broken up because of Dex. Sonny seemed to ignore that fact — a tell to the fans that he may have already known about their relationship. "Sonny didn't even throw any [barware] very uncharacteristic & boring break some glass [sic]," replied another frustrated fan, alluding to past violent outbursts that the mob boss has become known for.
And a viewer who prefers that Sonny take a harsher road posted, "Just [whack Dex], Sonny. He's not loyal."