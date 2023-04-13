Yasmine Aker On The Importance Of Advocacy As An Iranian American - Exclusive

While Yasmine Aker is passionate about advocacy, speaking out on behalf of vulnerable populations carries its own risks. "There comes a certain level of danger that you put yourself in, because once you're in the public eye and you speak against the Taliban or you speak against the Islamic Republic, you're speaking against these governments that do have agents around the world and do carry out assassinations from time to time," she explains. "Anyone and everyone who's an activist that speaks out against governments specifically, they have a little bit of a natural fear that comes from that."

However, Aker tries not to let that fear influence her daily life or stop her from standing up for the causes she believes in. "They hope that most people will be so scared that they won't speak out against what's going on ..." she tells The List. "That's what keeps people silent. That's what has kept most Iranians silent for 44 years; everyone has family back home and they don't want to endanger their family."

In spite of these very real fears, Aker hopes that activists everywhere will continue to fight for equality and the end of unnecessary brutality and violence. "It's reached a tipping point where enough people are speaking out that it's quite difficult for any entity to go and find every single one of us, since there's hundreds of thousands of us now speaking out," she says.

Watch "Good Trouble" Season 5 on Freeform and Hulu.