Buckingham Palace Finally Confirms Harry And Meghan's Coronation Plans (And We're Not Surprised)

Well, royal fans, we've been waiting, and the verdict is officially in: The Duke of Sussex is headed to King Charles III's coronation, but his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, is not. Harry and Meghan took their time accepting Charles' coronation invitation, and there's been plenty of speculation as to what exactly was being discussed in the interim, as well as what their final decision would be.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson has now announced, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," (via the Daily Mail). The fact that the children won't be attending is noteworthy, considering the fact that Archie and Lilibet's role in Charles's coronation has been up for debate too.

In fact, it was even reported that they weren't originally invited to the ceremony, at all. As Omid Scobie, a close friend of the Sussexes, revealed, "I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey." As far as the palace is concerned, it's safe to say that a win is a win.