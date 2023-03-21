Prince George's Coronation Role Is Reportedly Causing A Royal Rift Between William And Kate

As Prince William moves one step closer to the crown, Prince George is doing the same. As a result, the plans for the coronation indicate that George and his siblings will be front and center at the ceremony. Royal commentator Tom Quinn said, "I've heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role. I've heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him" (via the Mirror). George is only nine years old, so it's easy to see why his parents wouldn't want him to have too much responsibility.

Quinn continued, "It's almost an echo of the way William and Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn't have been made to attend, most famously, the funeral of their mother, and walking behind her coffin at their age. A lot of people criticized that and said that it was a horrible thing to make two boys that young, and especially Harry, do." He connected this mindset to the present day, saying, "I think people are remembering this and thinking, 'Well hang on a minute, if George is some sort of a pageboy, or has a similar role at the coronation, is that going back too far towards the traditional roles?'" Consequently, while George will have a role in the coronation, it probably won't be a big one.