Days Of Our Lives' Peter Reckell Was Stunned By Fans Reaction To His Long-Awaited Return

Peter Reckell and his "Days of Our Lives" character Bo Brady have been a favorite among soap opera fans for decades. Bo's most heroic moments, wild adventures, and epic love story with Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso) have made for some of the best daytime television moments in history. However, fans were devastated when Reckell opted to exit "Days of Our Lives" in 2012, leaving his on-screen wife and children behind in Salem. "Not having a storyline, not being able to do anything artistic there was my issue ... I just want the people who support me to know the real reason why I'm not there," he told Soap Opera Digest at the time.

However, when the sudser celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2015, Reckell agreed to return and give the viewers some closure on the character. Bo returned home after being held prisoner by the DiMera family. Soon after his emotional reunion with his loved ones, Bo was diagnosed with a brain tumor. His time was limited and he eventually died in Hope's arms. It was then that fans believed they had seen the last of Bo.

However, Reckell surprisingly agreed to reprise the role of Bo Brady in 2022 during the soap's spin-off series "Beyond Salem," where it was revealed that his body had been cryogenically frozen and brought back to life by Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson). Now, Reckell is back on the flagship series, and fans couldn't be happier about it.