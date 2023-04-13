Days Steve Burton Is Ready To Be The Man Who Comes Between Between Bo And Hope

As fans have been counting down the days for the long-awaited return of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Williams (Kristiana Alfonso) on "Days of Our Lives," there's a lot the characters need to deal with before the soul mates reunite. In the second season of the Peacock streaming mini-series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," Harris Michaels (Steve Burton) had been brainwashed to do the bidding of the nefarious Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson). His mission was to romance Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) in order to find three prisms that contained information concerning advanced medical techniques. Megan's plan was ultimately thwarted, and Harris was deprogrammed by the ISA and exonerated for the crimes he committed under Megan's control.

No one knew that Megan had also brought Bo, who died in 2015, back from the dead because Megan wanted to rekindle a high school romance they once had. Although Bo has been brainwashed and is not quite himself, he got out from under Megan's thumb and is on a mission to build an empire utilizing the secrets of the prisms. Meanwhile, Hope and Harris are starting to realize they actually do have feelings for each other.

Although Bo went rogue and seems to have lost his dedication to Hope, it's only a matter of time before he regains his faculties and the two are reunited – keeping fans on the edge of their seats.