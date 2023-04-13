Days Steve Burton Is Ready To Be The Man Who Comes Between Between Bo And Hope
As fans have been counting down the days for the long-awaited return of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Williams (Kristiana Alfonso) on "Days of Our Lives," there's a lot the characters need to deal with before the soul mates reunite. In the second season of the Peacock streaming mini-series, "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," Harris Michaels (Steve Burton) had been brainwashed to do the bidding of the nefarious Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson). His mission was to romance Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) in order to find three prisms that contained information concerning advanced medical techniques. Megan's plan was ultimately thwarted, and Harris was deprogrammed by the ISA and exonerated for the crimes he committed under Megan's control.
No one knew that Megan had also brought Bo, who died in 2015, back from the dead because Megan wanted to rekindle a high school romance they once had. Although Bo has been brainwashed and is not quite himself, he got out from under Megan's thumb and is on a mission to build an empire utilizing the secrets of the prisms. Meanwhile, Hope and Harris are starting to realize they actually do have feelings for each other.
Although Bo went rogue and seems to have lost his dedication to Hope, it's only a matter of time before he regains his faculties and the two are reunited – keeping fans on the edge of their seats.
The actor is excited to work on Days of Our Lives
Soap vet Steve Burton took some time to talk to Soap Opera Digest about his current run as Harris Michaels on "Days of Our Lives." Burton told SOD that he thoroughly enjoyed working with Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell on the mini-series, and now that his character may come between Bo and Hope on the main show, he stated, "This is my first time [playing a character interfering with a super couple], and it's Bo and Hope, too. Who has a fighting chance there? I never saw Bo and Hope [on-screen], but obviously, they were gigantic."
Burton found shooting the spin-off series challenging because it was not shot in order, but now as a regular on the main show he explained, "We're able to take a little time to tell the story, and I'm able to figure out more as an actor." Harris feels guilty for the crimes he committed under Megan's influence, and Burton went on to say, "Forgiving yourself is tough. So [Harris is] coming to grips with that, and, simultaneously, making amends." While some fans may not like Harris and Hope having a romance while Bo is off on a crazy mission, Burton stated, "I'm not worried about the haters. I've had haters before."
The actor enthusiastically remarked, "It's been a blast being back," adding, "When you're in the business 36 years and people are still calling? I'm super-grateful."