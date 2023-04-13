Royal Expert Predicts Meghan Will Attend Only One More Royal Event In Her Lifetime

The coronation of King Charles III is just around the corner, and for the last several months, conversations surrounding whether his son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, would attend the big event. It has now been confirmed that Harry will attend, but his wife will stay home with their two small children, Archie and Lilibet. The kids were left off the guest list due to their young age, and since May 6th also happens to be Archie's 4th birthday, it's not surprising that Meghan is choosing to stay in California.

However, a royal source shared via The Sun that Charles reportedly feels sad that Meghan will not attend, but that he understands why she will stay in the States. Though Charles may understand why Meghan is missing the event, royal commentators have a different take on the situation. Most notably, one royal expert has shared that by denying the coronation invite, Meghan will likely only attend one more royal event in her lifetime.