Royal Expert Predicts Meghan Will Attend Only One More Royal Event In Her Lifetime
The coronation of King Charles III is just around the corner, and for the last several months, conversations surrounding whether his son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, would attend the big event. It has now been confirmed that Harry will attend, but his wife will stay home with their two small children, Archie and Lilibet. The kids were left off the guest list due to their young age, and since May 6th also happens to be Archie's 4th birthday, it's not surprising that Meghan is choosing to stay in California.
However, a royal source shared via The Sun that Charles reportedly feels sad that Meghan will not attend, but that he understands why she will stay in the States. Though Charles may understand why Meghan is missing the event, royal commentators have a different take on the situation. Most notably, one royal expert has shared that by denying the coronation invite, Meghan will likely only attend one more royal event in her lifetime.
What a royal expert thinks about Meghan's refusal to attend the coronation
Meghan Markle's choice to skip the coronation of King Charles III ensures she will never take part in another royal event, author Rob Jobson told The U.S. Sun. Jobson shared that Harry made the right decision by attending. "It is good news that Harry has accepted the invite and will be there to support his father," he shared. "He would deeply regret it if he didn't attend the biggest day of his father's life." Jobson continued, "But the fact his wife is not attending means it is now highly unlikely we will ever see her attend an official or Palace event again — apart from maybe the king's funeral."
The last time we saw Meghan at a royal event was during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II last year, and it may have been her final one. Only time will tell what will happen with Harry and Meghan's complicated relationship with the royal family.