How To Cope When Mother's Day Is Difficult For You

The month of May brings lilacs on the bushes, sunscreen on CVS shelves, sandals on our feet, pollen in our sinuses, and constant reminders that a certain holiday is coming soon. Ads and articles everywhere (yes, even on The List) recommend the best Mother's Day gifts for moms, aunts, and grandmothers. Brunch reservations quickly fill up for the second Sunday in May, and florists get busy making bouquets and corsages. With all the hype, it can be easy to forget that Mother's Day can be bittersweet or downright painful. Children who have lost mothers, parents who have lost children, and people who have difficult relationships with their moms may come to dread this time of year.

Ironically, even the originator of Mother's Day came to hate the holiday. According to History, a West Virginia woman named Anna Jarvis came up with the idea of celebrating mothers in 1908, and her efforts led to the establishment of Mother's Day six years later. As the holiday became more of an excuse to sell flowers and candy, Jarvis rebelled and tried to ban her creation unsuccessfully. She surely would have empathized with everyone who can't cope with the ads of happy moms opening presents and eating omelets.

If you're not looking forward to Mother's Day this year, here are some ways to help make the day more manageable. (Remember, this applies to Father's Day, Thanksgiving, and other holidays.)