So What's Going On With Abortion Pills? Here's What You Need To Know

Access to one of the most-used abortion pills is highly contested in the United States at the moment, but a recent ruling by the Supreme Court has temporarily thwarted efforts to prevent the drug from getting to the hands of those who need it.

Mifepristone, one of the two pills used in medical abortions and accounting for over 50% of abortions across the United States, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2000 for the safe termination of pregnancies. But on Friday, April 7, 2023, Texas-based and Trump-appointee U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk suspended the FDA approval, claiming that the federal agency failed to look into the risks of taking the drug before greenlighting it, The AP reports.

To make matters more complicated, Washington-based and Obama-appointee Judge Thomas O. Rice issued a contrasting ruling less than an hour later, asserting that the FDA should retain its approval and that the medication should remain legal and accessible in states that still permit abortion. Meanwhile, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked Kacsmaryk's ruling to suspend the FDA approval but imposed restrictions on accessing mifepristone. CNN reported that the federal appeals court blocked mail delivery of the pill and shortened the timeframe in which one could take the drug, from 10 weeks to seven weeks. Many people were forced to start traveling out of state for abortion medications as a result. But in a new ruling, a U.S. Supreme Court judge iced these restrictions, making mifepristone legal and easier to access — at least for now.