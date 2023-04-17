How Queen Camilla Is Reportedly Putting Her Own Stamp On King Charles' Coronation

Known as Operation Golden Orb, King Charles' coronation is set for May 6, 2023. There are several reasons why Charles' coronation will make history. First and foremost, this is the first coronation held since 1953, when Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' mother, formally became a monarch. Despite the anticipation of Charles' coronation, the event, which will be held at Westminster Abbey, will not be as grandiose as the one held in 1953. Charles' coronation is expected to last an hour and will only have 2,000 guests. Charles' longtime wife, Queen Camilla, will also be crowned during the ceremony.

Although Charles and Camilla have been married since 2005, they have known each other since the 1970s. Their relationship and subsequent marriage have been met with controversy and disdain for Camilla. The pair began having an affair while Camilla was married to her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, and Charles to Princess Diana.

In the years since Charles' divorce and Diana's death, Camilla has been painted time and time again as a villain. However, the public is slowly changing their views about their new queen. The Sunday Times reported that Camilla is capitalizing on this by adding her personal touches to the coronation.