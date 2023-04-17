The Bold And The Beautiful Will Celebrate 9,000 Episodes With A Special Steffy-Centric Half Hour
It's an impressive feat when a television show not only lasts for decades, but also puts out thousands upon thousands of episodes. While a handful of shows have lasted for 20 years, most of those are primetime fare that can have 20 to 26 episodes per season. Considering daytime soap operas air on weekdays all year long with barely any reruns — unless it's a holiday, or a pre-emption due to a news event — soaps can have upwards of 260 episodes per year. Soap opera stars can easily make more money, the longer they are on a given show, and many actors have been playing the same characters for decades.
CBS' "The Young and the Restless" reached its 10,000th episode in 2012, and its 12,000th in 2020. Its sister series, "The Bold and the Beautiful," celebrated 8,000 episodes in 2019. Long-running actors on the show include John McCook (Eric Forrester) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) who have been in over 3,800 and 6,000 episodes respectively. As much as the actors enjoy playing their characters and delving into juicy storylines, the "B&B" stars also look forward to the times when everyone gets together for a cast photo. Soaps She Knows presented the most recent cast photos as a preview for another major celebration, and landmark episode.
The long-running soap achieves another milestone
Tuesday, April 18 is the day when "The Bold and the Beautiful" will mark its astounding 9,000th episode in a very special show on CBS. As fans have laughed, cried, and celebrated with the lives of the Forresters, the Logan clan, and many other families over the decades, TV Guide (via Michael Fairman TV) reports that the special episode will focus on Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Her adult life will be in retrospect, along with all of the romances Steffy has engaged in over the years.
Wood will also appear on the April 17 episode of "The Talk" to discuss Steffy's relationship with husband John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), as well as all the drama surrounding her fashion company Forrester Creations, and what to expect in the 9,000th episode. Beyond the cast photos previously released for "B&B," Soaps also presented some photos taken specifically for the milestone episode, as things continue evolving in the life of Steffy, her husband Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), her father Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and her troubled but brilliant brother, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The episode will be a standalone one that will focus on love and family — all the ingredients that has made "B&B" so successful over the years.
We're looking forward to seeing what happens next on "The Bold and the Beautiful!"