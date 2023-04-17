The Bold And The Beautiful Will Celebrate 9,000 Episodes With A Special Steffy-Centric Half Hour

It's an impressive feat when a television show not only lasts for decades, but also puts out thousands upon thousands of episodes. While a handful of shows have lasted for 20 years, most of those are primetime fare that can have 20 to 26 episodes per season. Considering daytime soap operas air on weekdays all year long with barely any reruns — unless it's a holiday, or a pre-emption due to a news event — soaps can have upwards of 260 episodes per year. Soap opera stars can easily make more money, the longer they are on a given show, and many actors have been playing the same characters for decades.

CBS' "The Young and the Restless" reached its 10,000th episode in 2012, and its 12,000th in 2020. Its sister series, "The Bold and the Beautiful," celebrated 8,000 episodes in 2019. Long-running actors on the show include John McCook (Eric Forrester) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) who have been in over 3,800 and 6,000 episodes respectively. As much as the actors enjoy playing their characters and delving into juicy storylines, the "B&B" stars also look forward to the times when everyone gets together for a cast photo. Soaps She Knows presented the most recent cast photos as a preview for another major celebration, and landmark episode.