Prince Harry And King Charles Reportedly Holding 'Peace Talks' Ahead Of May Coronation

Since the January publication of his book, "Spare," Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has discussed his desire to reconcile with his family. "I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better, "Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby. "There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

Then in February, a person close to the royals indicated that King Charles III was also thinking about this topic. "He would like to have Harry back in the family," the source shared with People. "If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed."

However, when Prince Harry made a brief visit to the U.K. for a court case at the end of March, Charles reportedly shut down Harry's request for an in-person meeting. The king was about to leave for Germany and his work schedule didn't have room. Even so, royal author Christopher Andersen — though relationship rebuilding prospects were bleak — told Fox News Digital, "Neither side in this bitter family dispute is willing to give an inch." But, just when it seemed like opportunities were running out, reports have now surfaced that Charles and Harry are making inroads toward mending their differences.