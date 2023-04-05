King Charles Reportedly Shut Down Prince Harry's Latest Meeting Request

On March 27, Prince Harry made an unexpected trip to the UK in support of a court case. While the Duke of Sussex's attendance wasn't mandatory, he joined his fellow claimants like Elton John to hear the proceedings of a group lawsuit. This legal action alleges that publisher Associated Newspapers Limited breached the group's privacy by illegally obtaining personal documents and eavesdropping on private conversations.

Since he was already in the country, Harry also made an attempt to visit with his family. A potential royal reconciliation has been on the prince's mind for a while. Back in January, during press interviews for his memoir, "Spare," Harry indicated that he would like a family meeting prior to his father's May 6 coronation. "The door is always open. The ball is in their court," Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby. "There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

However, an in-person discussion wasn't possible during Harry's most recent trip. William, Prince of Wales, was away, enjoying some family time while his three children are on Easter break. Typically, the family spends time at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, although they are due to return to Windsor to attend the Easter Sunday service. As for the king, according to recent reports, Charles decided he couldn't accommodate his younger son's desire to hold an in-person meeting.