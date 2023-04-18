King Charles Gives An Unexpected Coronation Nod To Meghan Markle

The coronation of King Charles III is just around the corner. On May 6, the royal family will gather in a large spectacle to honor the new king. Everyone is gearing up for the big day, including the military, who have been practicing their route throughout the early hours of the morning.

While the military and other high-ranking members of the royal family began preparing for the event, it was still unclear what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were planning to do come coronation day. We recently learned that Harry will attend, while Meghan remains with their children in the United States.

"The truth of the matter is the duchess was never likely to attend the coronation," a source told the Mirror. Though it was believed Meghan would skip royal events after choosing to step down as a senior royal in 2020, some still viewed her decision to stay in California for the coronation as a "snub" to her father-in-law. However, Charles will be remembering his daughter-in-law on his big day, including her in this important piece of the celebration.