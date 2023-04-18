Days Of Our Lives' Carson Boatman Weighs In On Salem's Leading Ladies
Carson Boatman joined the cast of "Days of Our Lives" in 2021. However, his character Johnny DiMera had been a staple in Salem for years beforehand. Before the character rapidly aged into young adulthood, little Johnny — the son of fan-favorite couple Sami Brady and EJ DiMera – was front and center for some big storylines. Many viewers will likely remember the time that Johnny nearly went blind after being diagnosed with cancer of the eye. However, now that he's an adult, there have been some even more interesting storylines for the character.
Most notably, Johnny has been unlucky in love. He originally fell hard for Chanel DuPree (Precious Way), but after being possessed by the devil, that relationship flatlined. Chanel went on to date Johnny's twin sister, Allie Horton (Lindsay Horton), causing an unusual Salem love triangle. Recently, Johnny has been dating Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) and looking further into the schemes and betrayals that the older members of his family have been concocting over the past few months.
As for Boatman, he's become a favorite among viewers as the adult version of Johnny, and it seems he's been enjoying his role on the long-running soap opera as well. During an interview, the actor opened up about his thoughts on many of his cast members, including Salem's most stunning leading ladies.
Boatman loves his DOOL costars
Although Carson Boatman had plenty of good things to say about his "Days of Our Lives" co-stars, he admitted that he was particularly taken with many of the show's women. When speaking about Camila Banus (Gabi Hernandez), Boatman confessed that his first impression of the actor was that she was "spicy," energetic, and fun to work with. As for his frequent scene partner Raven Bowens (Chanel DuPree), Boatman was in awe. "My first impression of her was, 'Wow. This girl is so talented, I hope she doesn't make me look bad!'" he told Soap Opera Digest. The actor also revealed that he's a big fan of Arianne Zucker (Nicole Walker) and likes to spend time with her and get advice about life from the longtime soap star.
As for some "DOOL" vets, such as Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans), he claims he was a bit overwhelmed upon first meeting. "I was intimidated by her because she's had such an iconic, long, and successful career. I was nervous to act with her, but it turns out there was nothing to be nervous about. She is so talented, so sweet, and such a thoughtful person. I get Christmas cards and birthday cards from her," the actor said.
It seems Boatman has found a home in Salem, and he's got plenty of friends and mentors behind the scenes of the beloved soap opera.