Days Of Our Lives' Carson Boatman Weighs In On Salem's Leading Ladies

Carson Boatman joined the cast of "Days of Our Lives" in 2021. However, his character Johnny DiMera had been a staple in Salem for years beforehand. Before the character rapidly aged into young adulthood, little Johnny — the son of fan-favorite couple Sami Brady and EJ DiMera – was front and center for some big storylines. Many viewers will likely remember the time that Johnny nearly went blind after being diagnosed with cancer of the eye. However, now that he's an adult, there have been some even more interesting storylines for the character.

Most notably, Johnny has been unlucky in love. He originally fell hard for Chanel DuPree (Precious Way), but after being possessed by the devil, that relationship flatlined. Chanel went on to date Johnny's twin sister, Allie Horton (Lindsay Horton), causing an unusual Salem love triangle. Recently, Johnny has been dating Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) and looking further into the schemes and betrayals that the older members of his family have been concocting over the past few months.

As for Boatman, he's become a favorite among viewers as the adult version of Johnny, and it seems he's been enjoying his role on the long-running soap opera as well. During an interview, the actor opened up about his thoughts on many of his cast members, including Salem's most stunning leading ladies.