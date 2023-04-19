Nude Chrome Nails Are The Latest Twist On The Trendy Manicure

Chrome nails have been all the rage recently, with metallic looks appearing on the hands of Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and Laverne Cox. While these futuristic designs are super eye-catching, a subtler rendition of the chrome effect has been trending lately. You're probably familiar with glazed donut nails if you follow nail-art fads. This look was popularized by Hailey Bieber, who's known for her glazed donut skincare routine.

Bieber wore a translucent, chrome nail look painted by celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt to the 2022 Met Gala, launching the glazed donut design into virality. This trend features a sheer beige base color topped with a coat of chrome powder that provides a pearly, glazed effect. With other minimalist nail styles and clean girl beauty trends popping off on social media, it makes sense that this glazed donut look would spawn a host of chrome nude nail designs.

If you want to get in on the subtle but shiny appearance of nude chrome nails, we have all the inspiration you need. While this trend might have originated with Bieber's glazed donut nails, there are many directions you can take the look.