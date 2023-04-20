Royal Expert Predicts The Two Royals Who Will Be Prince Harry's Support System During Coronation

It's clear that Prince Harry knows just how uncomfortable the coronation will be as well as fans do; all other awkward family reunions will likely pale in comparison. As a result, Harry will reportedly make a quick U.K. exit right after the coronation wraps up. Still, during the event, Harry will have to find a way to look the part of a dutiful son, since this is the first time he'll be seeing his family since the release of his polarizing memoir, "Spare," and he'll be left alone without his wife and children.

Journalist Kinsey Schofield says that some of the younger members of the royal family are sure to keep Harry company since they're unlikely to be affected by the bad blood the way the senior royals are. "Duty is still a priority to Harry, and he feels like it is his responsibility to attend," Kinsey explained to Fox News. "That being said, expect familiar and friendly characters like cousins Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie to make small talk with the 'exiled' prince."

Luckily, Harry has some allies going into the event, and whether it feels like it or not, his presence is wanted on the historic day. "The king does want his youngest son to experience such a significant moment in his life," Schofield said. "It was Charles' wish that Prince Harry attend." Ultimately, Charles will get his wish, and hopefully, there won't be any particularly tense interactions overshadowing the important event.