Prince Harry Will Reportedly Make A Quick UK Exit Right After King Charles' Coronation

Now that the question of Prince Harry's coronation attendance is confirmed, King Charles is looking forward to having both his children present on his big day. "The King is pleased that Harry is coming and understands why Meghan might want to stay behind with Archie and Lilibet," a royal aide shared with The Times. "There is no ill feeling. We are pleased to have arrived at a resolution."

Even though his daughter-in-law won't be there, the king gave a surprise coronation nod to Meghan Markle by including her in the ceremony's program. Besides her parental responsibilities, Meghan had some concerns about attending the historic event. "Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support," one of the Duchess of Sussex's close friends explained to People. "There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?"

While Harry's a definite for the ceremony, it appears he'll only be passing through for this visit, rather than enjoying all the festivities of the three-day celebration. This plan looks a lot like an idea from February called "Harry in a Hurry." That proposal involved Meghan Markle staying home for the May 6 event and Harry making a 48-hour U.K. trip. However, according to recent reports, Harry's visit is going to be even more of a rush.