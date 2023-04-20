The Young And The Restless' Joshua Morrow On His Most Out-Of-Character Story

Although widely considered a generally good guy, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) has had his share of trouble on "The Young and the Restless." The son of ruthless business magnate Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Nick has been embroiled in several dramatic stories over the years. He's been in many love triangles with his brother Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and has even been arrested for murder several times, although the charges in each case were eventually dropped. He was once even framed for being a drug dealer but managed to get out of that one as well.

Nick had been at odds with his father on and off for years, and at one point he created his own company called Dark Horse to compete with his father's business, Newman Enterprises. When Victor confronted J. T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) for abusing his daughter Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), J.T. tossed him down a flight of stairs. J.T.'s actions would get more dangerous, and he was eventually believed to be dead. In one of the strangest "Y&R" stories, Nick donned a J.T. mask and terrorized his father. He was angry with Victor because he'd continually put him and Victoria at odds, and also claimed he would take Nick's son, Christian.

The truth was eventually revealed, and J.T. was proven to be alive. Nick and Victor have since buried the hatchet, but Morrow had some interesting reflections on that storyline.