Days Of Our Lives' Daniel Feuerriegel Reaches A Momentous Milestone

"Days of Our Lives" viewers first met actor Daniel Feuerriegel in 2021 when he stepped into the role of EJ DiMera. The character had previously been played by fan-favorite actor James Scott, so Feuerriegel had his work cut out for him. However, he won over viewers with his portrayal of Stefano DiMera's son and the love of Sami Brady's life.

Feuerriegel fans soon learned that the actor hails from Queensland, Australia. He honed his acting with roles in stage productions like "Rent" and "The Three Sisters" before going on to star in TV shows such as "Stupid, Stupid Man." He also landed a role on the country's own soap opera "Home and Away." Perhaps Feuerriegel's most well-known role before heading to "Days of Our Lives" was that of Agron in the TV series "Spartacus."

After coming to the United States he also appeared in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," Chicago Fire," and "NCIS: Los Angeles." Now Feuerriegel has found a home on "Days of Our Lives" and in his new country. This week, the actor made it official with a huge announcement on social media.