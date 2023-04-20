Days Of Our Lives' Daniel Feuerriegel Reaches A Momentous Milestone
"Days of Our Lives" viewers first met actor Daniel Feuerriegel in 2021 when he stepped into the role of EJ DiMera. The character had previously been played by fan-favorite actor James Scott, so Feuerriegel had his work cut out for him. However, he won over viewers with his portrayal of Stefano DiMera's son and the love of Sami Brady's life.
Feuerriegel fans soon learned that the actor hails from Queensland, Australia. He honed his acting with roles in stage productions like "Rent" and "The Three Sisters" before going on to star in TV shows such as "Stupid, Stupid Man." He also landed a role on the country's own soap opera "Home and Away." Perhaps Feuerriegel's most well-known role before heading to "Days of Our Lives" was that of Agron in the TV series "Spartacus."
After coming to the United States he also appeared in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," Chicago Fire," and "NCIS: Los Angeles." Now Feuerriegel has found a home on "Days of Our Lives" and in his new country. This week, the actor made it official with a huge announcement on social media.
The 'Days of Our Lives' star is now an American citizen
This week, Daniel Feuerriegel took to his Instagram account to share a very important milestone with his followers. The actor revealed that he had become a citizen of the United States after living in the country for an entire decade. The Aussie joked that it looked like he'd have to stay in the U.S. longer, but reminded everyone that he doesn't forget about where he came from and that he still has a lot of love for Australia. "Don't worry Australia, you'll always be my first," he said in the caption of the post.
Feuerriegel added a fitting photo of his certificate of citizenship, along with a koala bear holding a United States flag. Many of the actor's "Days of Our Lives" co-stars took to the comments to congratulate him, with Alison Sweeney (Sami Brady), Paul Telfer (Xander Cook), Raven Bowens (Chanel DuPree), and Greg Rikaart (Leo Stark) all sharing in Feuerriegel's accomplishment.
Hopefully, this means that Feuerriegel will continue to stay in the role of EJ DiMera on "Days of Our Lives," as it's a character that viewers have come to know and love.