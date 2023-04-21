The Bold And The Beautiful's Heather Tom And Lawrence Saint-Victor On Characters' Unexpected Romance

The romantic relationship between Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) has been a breath of fresh air for long-time viewers of "The Bold and the Beautiful." Among Carter's failed romances include his involvement with Paris Buckingham (Diamond White), who was ambivalent about which man she wanted to be with, and the unstable Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), who unceremoniously dumped him. While Katie may have had more heart transplants than lasting relationships on "The Bold and the Beautiful," she's found a kindred spirit in Carter.

Especially considering, for a while there, it seemed like her on-again-off-again love, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), had lost his mind and shacked up with the insidious Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). When it was revealed that Bill was just faking interest to gather enough evidence to send Sheila back to jail, he and Katie kissed after everyone hailed him as a hero. But reality quickly set in and Katie is now with Carter. However, Bill recently visited Katie at her office and wasted no time in pouring his heart out to her — right in front of Carter no less!

Despite his sincere pleas, Bill has never really been good for Katie, and she has often attempted to change his ruthless ways. But now Katie is with a man who she doesn't have to change at all, and they truly support each other. Is Katie and Carter's love strong enough to survive Bill's interference in their relationship? The actors weighed in on the developing situation.