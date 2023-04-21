The Bold And The Beautiful's Heather Tom And Lawrence Saint-Victor On Characters' Unexpected Romance
The romantic relationship between Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) has been a breath of fresh air for long-time viewers of "The Bold and the Beautiful." Among Carter's failed romances include his involvement with Paris Buckingham (Diamond White), who was ambivalent about which man she wanted to be with, and the unstable Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), who unceremoniously dumped him. While Katie may have had more heart transplants than lasting relationships on "The Bold and the Beautiful," she's found a kindred spirit in Carter.
Especially considering, for a while there, it seemed like her on-again-off-again love, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), had lost his mind and shacked up with the insidious Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). When it was revealed that Bill was just faking interest to gather enough evidence to send Sheila back to jail, he and Katie kissed after everyone hailed him as a hero. But reality quickly set in and Katie is now with Carter. However, Bill recently visited Katie at her office and wasted no time in pouring his heart out to her — right in front of Carter no less!
Despite his sincere pleas, Bill has never really been good for Katie, and she has often attempted to change his ruthless ways. But now Katie is with a man who she doesn't have to change at all, and they truly support each other. Is Katie and Carter's love strong enough to survive Bill's interference in their relationship? The actors weighed in on the developing situation.
The actors feel there's a lot to explore in Katie and Carter's relationship
Soap Opera Digest caught up with actors Heather Tom and Lawrence Saint-Victor to discuss the burgeoning romance between Katie and Carter, their characters on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Tom shared that she was glad to see her co-star at the forefront of a storyline, remarking, "I always thought he was a little underused." Saint-Victor himself, meanwhile, admitted, "Working with Heather, it's like showing up and finding that you have Michael Jordan on your team."
Tom was shocked at this, leading Saint-Victor to double down. "Heather has always been a beast when it comes to her work and when it comes to her love for the show and for this genre. She's a force," he stated. Tom is an up-and-coming director, and her onscreen paramour went on to praise her skills in helming some "B&B" episodes, which illustrated how heavily invested she is in the show. Regarding the Katie/Carter pairing, Tom argued, "I think there is a lot there to mine. I think there is great story potential with them and I'm excited to see where it goes."
Both actors praised the way "B&B" has taken its time with their blossoming romance, too. Saint-Victor noted that he's looking forward to exploring the depth of their connection. Tom pointed out that the characters share the same outlook on life and their pairing was pleasantly unexpected. She summed things up with: "They're two nice people who've found one another."