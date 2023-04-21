Royal Family Offers Touching Tribute To Queen Elizabeth On Her 97th Birthday

April 21, 2023 would have been Queen Elizabeth II's 97th birthday. She passed away on September 8, 2022 and currently holds the record for the longest-reigning British monarch, after 70 years on the throne. (Her Platinum Jubilee celebration was in June 2022, a few months before her death.)

Since her passing, many people have honored Queen Elizabeth II in their own ways. Jill and Joe Biden shared a thoughtful tribute to her shortly after her death, and more recently on British Mother's Day, King Charles III shared a photo of him as a baby with Queen Elizabeth on the royal family's Twitter account. The photo included a caption honoring mothers everywhere and the people who may be missing their mothers on the special occasion.

To celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's birthday, the royal family's Instagram account shared a photo of her along with a brief overview of her history as the Queen and some lovely sentiments.