Simone Biles' Stunning Wedding Dress Is A Masterclass In Ruffles

Simone Biles is a pro gymnast, Olympic gold medalist, and now, she's a married woman. The athlete married Jonathan Owens, a Houston Texans football player, after the couple proudly showed off a marriage license in an Instagram post earlier this month. "Almost time to say 'I do,'" Biles captioned the photo.

In February 2022, the couple shared happy relationship news when they announced their engagement with a photo of Owens on one knee and a smiling Biles accepting his proposal. "THE EASIEST YES," she wrote then. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."

Now that the time has come and the two have finally wed, fans are sending their congratulatory messages on social media — and fashionistas are busy taking notes. For the big day, Biles donned a stunning wedding dress alongside Owens' camel-colored suit, and while her look is just as pearly white and jaw-dropping as you might expect, the ruffled number comes with one surprising detail.