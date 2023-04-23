Simone Biles' Stunning Wedding Dress Is A Masterclass In Ruffles
Simone Biles is a pro gymnast, Olympic gold medalist, and now, she's a married woman. The athlete married Jonathan Owens, a Houston Texans football player, after the couple proudly showed off a marriage license in an Instagram post earlier this month. "Almost time to say 'I do,'" Biles captioned the photo.
In February 2022, the couple shared happy relationship news when they announced their engagement with a photo of Owens on one knee and a smiling Biles accepting his proposal. "THE EASIEST YES," she wrote then. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."
Now that the time has come and the two have finally wed, fans are sending their congratulatory messages on social media — and fashionistas are busy taking notes. For the big day, Biles donned a stunning wedding dress alongside Owens' camel-colored suit, and while her look is just as pearly white and jaw-dropping as you might expect, the ruffled number comes with one surprising detail.
Simone Biles' ruffled dress is gorgeous — and affordable
Simone Biles said "I do" to Jonathan Owens in a strappy dress with a plunging neckline — a style that made her look like a million bucks. The tiered ruffles, extending from her torso all the way down to her feet, provided just the right amount of frill and perfectly complemented Biles' petite and toned frame. To finish off the look, the gymnast opted for white, strappy heels and delicate jewelry (peep the diamond earrings, necklace, and bracelets — plus Biles' wedding band and engagement ring — in her Instagram post).
Even if Biles looked like a modern-day Cinderella in her gorgeous dress, the outfit was actually put together on a whim. In a Q&A from her Instagram Stories, the Olympian noted that the shoes and wedding band were bought on Amazon, while the dress is from a brand called Selfie Leslie. "Everything was ordered this week..... dress. wedding bands. shoes. bouquet," she wrote. Perhaps the biggest shocker about her wedding attire: the dress retails for only $120, and you can snag it for yourself online.
However, Biles explained in the Q&A that she won't hold back during her upcoming destination wedding, noting that there will be four more wedding dresses coming up. As she explained, "Kind of dramatic but you only have a wedding once."