The Bold And The Beautiful's Joshua Hoffman Teases The Reason For RJ's Return

Soap opera rapid aging syndrome, also known as SORAS, is an affliction that has affected several children on sudsers. Basically, a youthful soap character will be off a show's canvas for a time — whether it be living elsewhere, in a boarding school, or other explanations — and will return, sometimes much older, in only a matter of a few short years.

Across the soaps, to move stories along or have children participate in more compelling adult drama, the actor will be recast with an older one. On "The Bold and the Beautiful," Will Spencer was played by Zane Achor, and then recast with the older Finnegan George in 2018.

Another youthful character on the show is Ridge "RJ" Forrester Jr., who had been played by several actors over the years — most recently by Anthony Turpel. RJ is the son of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Over the years, he has had to deal with the drama of his parents' on-again, off-again relationship, but he wasn't happy when it looked like Brooke was going to marry Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Eventually, Ridge and Brooke had their eighth wedding in 2018, much to RJ's delight, and the young man happily went off to boarding school. Now that his parents are split again, the character is poised to return, but will be much older than the fans remember him.