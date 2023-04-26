Zoe Lister-Jones Breaks Down The Meaning Of Her New Series Slip - Exclusive

Imagining what your life would look like if you had taken an alternate path is exactly what Mae experiences in the series "Slip." As she wakes up each morning in an alternate universe, over the course of a week, she sees herself as a wealthy wife, a mother, and even a widow.

While writing the seven-episode series, Zoe Lister-Jones had already thought up every scenario imaginable for Mae's life. "I wanted to let my imagination take the reins," the writer, director, and star of the show said during an exclusive interview with The List. "It's very much a pure look into my own psyche."

After all, every human being has dreamed about what their life could potentially have in store for them — whether that's figuratively in a daydream or quite literally while they're asleep. Mae is someone who has become so bored with her life that she has gotten to a point where she would rather spend the day asleep and dreaming about what could be, contemplating what her true place is in the universe. As we watch Mae wake up each morning to a new life in each episode, we couldn't help but wonder: Were these alternate universes she's experiencing all intended to just be a dream?