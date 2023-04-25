Annika Noelle Explains Hope's Need To Be Different From Mom Brooke On The Bold And The Beautiful
Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had done some awful things to get Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to be with him over the years on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Time and again, in his obsession with Hope, he made terrible choices that affected everyone. Now that he's back working as a fashion designer at Forrester Creations in order to save Hope's clothing line called "Hope for the Future," she's wrestling with her lingering feelings for him.
Because of Thomas' past actions and the fact that her husband Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) hates Thomas with a passion, Hope was wary about having to work with him again. Ultimately, she realized Thomas was the only one who could save her line. But Hope has admitted that she finds him attractive, causing concern from those who are aware, especially her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) had recently made a deal that they would cease fighting over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). As Hope wrestled with her suppressed feelings for Thomas, her anger at herself bubbled to the surface, and she lashed out at her mom when she thought there was some hanky panky going on between Brooke and Ridge.
Hope laid into her mother, saying that she didn't want to be hopping from man to man like her, but Brooke realized there was something deeper that was troubling Hope.
Hope is dealing with internal struggles
Annika Noelle discussed her "Bold and the Beautiful" character Hope Logan's inner feelings regarding the verbal thrashing she gave her mother, with Soap Hub. She explained, "What's so fun about this [story] is diving into the dynamics of Brooke being Hope's mom and what it was like to grow up in her shadow and all that judgment that was cast on her mother and later, cast upon Hope." Noelle continued, saying that she was enjoying digging into Hope's feelings about her mother, adding, "I jumped at the chance to show that Hope is clearly repressing some old feelings and judgments [others have made] about her mom. She's tried to control that narrative and not be her mother." As Hope struggles to not give in to her old feelings about Thomas, Noelle stated, "This is something that's not in her control. She's mad at herself, and she takes it out on her mom."
While Brooke went on a date with handsome waiter Paul Hollister (Hollis W. Chambers) recently, she showed inner strength by not jumping into a new relationship. As Brooke grapples with figuring out what she wants in terms of a new romance, Soap Hub has speculated that she and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) could rekindle their past connection, considering he's Hope's father.
As mother and daughter wrestle with their inner feelings regarding the men in their lives, things may come to a head as Thomas now works so closely with Hope.