Annika Noelle Explains Hope's Need To Be Different From Mom Brooke On The Bold And The Beautiful

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had done some awful things to get Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to be with him over the years on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Time and again, in his obsession with Hope, he made terrible choices that affected everyone. Now that he's back working as a fashion designer at Forrester Creations in order to save Hope's clothing line called "Hope for the Future," she's wrestling with her lingering feelings for him.

Because of Thomas' past actions and the fact that her husband Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) hates Thomas with a passion, Hope was wary about having to work with him again. Ultimately, she realized Thomas was the only one who could save her line. But Hope has admitted that she finds him attractive, causing concern from those who are aware, especially her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) had recently made a deal that they would cease fighting over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). As Hope wrestled with her suppressed feelings for Thomas, her anger at herself bubbled to the surface, and she lashed out at her mom when she thought there was some hanky panky going on between Brooke and Ridge.

Hope laid into her mother, saying that she didn't want to be hopping from man to man like her, but Brooke realized there was something deeper that was troubling Hope.