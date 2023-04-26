How Kate Middleton Is Prepping For Prince George's Big Coronation Role

At age nine, Prince George will break new ground with his role in King Charles' coronation as a Page of Honor. During the May 6 ceremony, Charles and Queen Camilla will each have four pages accompanying them. For Camilla, her pages are all family members: three grandsons and a great-nephew. For King Charles III, George is his only relative in the role — the other three are friends' children. Not only is George the youngest, but he's also the youngest future monarch ever to have formal coronation duties.

Before George became a page, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, considered whether their son should take on this responsibility. William and Kate's concerns reportedly caused a royal rift as they weighed the pros and cons of their oldest child being in the spotlight. However, now that the decision's been made, "His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," the Prince and Princess of Wales' spokesperson informed People.

In addition, George has demonstrated an interest in this historic ceremony. "George is very mature and already has a deep understanding of the roles of his grandfather and father, as well as his future role," an insider explained to the Mirror. "This task is a wonderful sign of the future being laid out by the king." As the countdown to the coronation continues, details are now emerging about Kate's tutorials to make sure George is ready for his grandfather's big day.