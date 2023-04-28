Caroline Kepnes Talks Watching Penn Badgley Turn Into Joe Goldberg - Exclusive

With her 2014 novel "You," Caroline Kepnes introduced Joe Goldberg to the world, and it wasn't long before he became an international sensation. A hit Netflix show followed, bringing Kepnes' character to an even bigger audience, with "Gossip Girl" alum Penn Badgley embodying the sensitive serial killer at the core of "You."

While Netflix's "You" is set to end with its 5th season, Kepnes is back with her fourth novel in the book series, "For You and Only You: A Joe Goldberg Novel." In the latest installment, Joe finds himself accepted into a prestigious writing program, with his heart set on becoming a successful novelist. However, nothing is ever simple for Joe Goldberg, and he is surrounded by an elite group of students with whom he has little in common. The entire book is filled with searing observations on class and privilege, as well as razor-sharp pop culture references.

"It's a new Joe in this book," Kepnes tells The List. "He did kidnap someone during the pandemic, because he's Joe," she continues. "But I liked him going into this book, having done all of this reflection and done all of that work of putting it all through the filter, and coming out thinking he has empathy for everyone — but of course, it's empathy for himself."

In an exclusive interview with The List, Caroline Kepnes opens up about "For You and Only You" and what it was like watching Penn Badgley become Joe Goldberg on TV.