How To Wear Culotte Pants With Shorter Legs

As a petite person, you've likely heard the fashion rules surrounding what you can and cannot wear. For example, avoid low-rise jeans or drop-waist dresses that make your torso appear longer and shorten your legs. But sometimes, you need to push the boundaries to try new trends. Like culottes!

If you are not familiar with culottes, they are trousers that hit somewhere between the knee and ankle and are often cut to resemble a skirt. Wide and full, they're the opposite of slim-line pants or fitted skirts. Culottes are different from gaucho pants, though sometimes the term is used interchangeably. Gaucho pants tend to be more cropped and less flowy, appearing more like a wide-leg pair of pants than a skirt. Culottes are awesome for warm weather, especially if they're closer to knee length, thanks to their breezy, comfortable style.

If you're petite, you probably read wide pants and knee-length or lower and recoiled from the screen. Isn't the general skirt rule of thumb for women under 5'4″ to pick skirts or shorts that hit around three inches higher than the knee? Well, don't write off culottes just yet — or other trends like maxi skirts, for that matter. A few styling tips can help shorter-framed individuals pull off these French-inspired trousers.