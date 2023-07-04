How To Apply Makeup To An Oblong Face

Makeup is all about enhancing your natural features and shining a light on you. It gives you room to experiment and find out what colors and shades look best on you. With around eight billion people on the planet, we are bound to have just as many unique facial structures and one method just won't do for all of us. For the best face beat, you should dig a little first to find out what face shape you have.

If your face shape is oblong, you might not like your makeup results if you follow a routine by someone who has a heart- or diamond-shaped face. Your makeup should highlight your beauty and traits. It should be a reflection of yourself and make your features stand out.

This is important to learn because, with social media makeup tutorials and influencers trending every day, it's easy to get caught up in imitation. If you have a different facial structure from your favorite influencer, their own procedure might not favor your own face as it does theirs. You have to learn to tailor your makeup to your oblong face. Luckily, there are tips you can add to your makeup routine to help you balance everything out.