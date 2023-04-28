Meghan Markle Signs With Splashy PR Team Ahead Of Coronation (Your Move, King Charles)

Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was an actor whose most famous role was as Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama "Suits." In his memoir, "Spare," Prince Harry wrote about the fact that his brother and sister-in-law, the now Prince and Princess of Wales, were fans of the show and were astounded when he started dating Meghan (via Page Six). Bucking convention, there was potential for the duchess to keep working even after she married Harry — Queen Elizabeth reportedly gave Meghan her blessing to continue acting.

Clearly, that isn't the path that she followed, and in 2021, Meghan took another step in separating from her past work as an actor when she stopped working with her agent, Nick Collins, who had represented the duchess since "Suits," as the Daily Mail reported at the time. But that doesn't mean Meghan is out of the entertainment business entirely. In fact, she seems to be ramping it up, considering her latest business move — signing with the major PR firm WME, according to Variety.

And the timing, less than two weeks before the coronation of King Charles III, is interesting, to say the least. A major part of why certain experts believe Meghan opted not to attend the coronation was to avoid pulling any focus from Charles, per The Mirror. And this big career move seems to be signaling that the duchess is concentrating on moving her life forward and not looking back.